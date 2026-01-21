Punjab Police rejig: Sukhchain Gill is intel chief

The state government on Tuesday posted IG-rank officer Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill as the new chief of the Punjab Police intelligence wing. In a rare move, Special DGP Security, SS Srivastava, one of the senior-most officers, has now been posted as Special DGP (headquarters) replacing Gill. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the orders issued by the department of home affairs, Gill, a 2003-batch IPS officer, currently serving as IGP (headquarters), will replace Special DGP PK Sinha who was holding dual charges of intelligence chief and chief director, vigilance and anti-corruption bureau. Sinha will continue to be the vigilance head, reads the order.

Gill, who had earlier served as an SSP in Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, and Commissioner of Police in Ludhiana and Amritsar, was the face of the AAP government during media briefings on action against drugs.

In a rare move, Special DGP Security, SS Srivastava, one of the senior-most officers, has now been posted as Special DGP (headquarters) replacing Gill. It is for the first time in recent years that a DGP-rank officer has been posted on this assignment that is usually reserved for the IG-rank officers.

Kaustubh Sharma will now hold the charge of ADGP, security, replacing Srivastava.

Sandeep Goel, DIG, border range, has now been given the additional charge as DIG, anti-gangster task force, Ludhiana, whereas Maninder singh, Ropar SSP, will get additional charge of AIG, welfare. Kanwaldeep Singh, AIG, crime, has now been posted as AIG, personnel-1.