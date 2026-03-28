Punjab Police’s anti-gangster helpline gets 590 complaints in 2 months

The Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster helpline has seen an overwhelming response from the public since its launch on January 21, 2026, with 590 complaints received in just two months of its launch. The Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster helpline has seen an overwhelming response from the public since its launch on January 21, 2026, with 590 complaints received in just two months of its launch. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

Sharing the success of the initiative, deputy inspector general of police (DIG), Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Gurmeet Singh Chauhan, said that a total of 590 inputs have been received on the dedicated helpline.

Out of these, 83 were related to drugs, 35 to extortion, 43 regarding gangsters, 86 concerning illegal weapons, 74 related to personal enmity, 13 for robbery/theft, 11 regarding Proclaimed Offenders (POs)/Absconders, and two related to immigration fraud, while 97 were categorised as others.

“The proactive participation of the citizens has been instrumental. These tips led to the registration of 63 FIRs and the arrest of 26 individuals, including 21 preventive detentions,” said DIG Gurmeet Chauhan, while citing successful instances where public cooperation helped apprehend criminals involved in heinous crimes.

The DIG asked citizens to act as the “eyes and ears” of the police. “Not only extortions, but people can report any suspicious gangster, criminal, or anti-social activities using this number. I want to assure the public that complete confidentiality will be maintained,” he added.

The DIG revealed that the AGTF is launching a special campaign to monitor mischievous activities on social media. “We have already got 643 pages blocked across various social media platforms for glorifying weapons or criminal activities. I appeal to parents to remain vigilant about their children’s activities to ensure they are not misled,” he said.

The Punjab Police have already identified 61 foreign-based gangsters operating from abroad. To expedite their extradition, an Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC) has been established to ensure these criminals are brought back to face the law.