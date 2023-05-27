Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ferozepur gangster arrested with pistol

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 27, 2023 12:43 AM IST

Punjab Police’s State Special Operation Cell, SAS Nagar on Friday arrested a gang member allegedly involved in several criminal cases and recovered a .30 bore pistol along with five live cartridges from his possession.

The arrested accused has been identified as Rahul alias Akash of village Naurang Ke Leli in Ferozepur. (Representational Photo)

The arrested accused has been identified as Rahul alias Akash of village Naurang Ke Leli in Ferozepur. Police have also booked his close associate Sukh alias Subash of Babra Azam Shah village in Ferozepur. Both are history-sheeters and have been facing criminal cases of heinous crimes including double murder and attempt to murder.

Additional IG, SSOC, SAS Nagar, Ashwani Kapur said they received inputs that accused Rahul and Sukh, who were out on bail, were hatching a conspiracy to target members of rival gangs and were trying to source more illegal weapons from their associates, he added.

Acting swiftly, team of SSOC Mohali apprehended accused Rahul alias Akash after recovering a pistol from his possession, while, Sukh managed to flee from the spot, said AIG Kapur, while adding that police teams are on manhunt to nab the absconding accused. A team of SSOC, Mohali apprehended Rahul after recovering a pistol from his possession, while Sukh managed to flee from the spot, Kapur said. The AIG said police have initiated a manhunt to nab the absconding accused. He said that further efforts are being made to ascertain backward and forward linkages of the duo and identify their source of illegal arms and ammunition.

An investigation into the matter is underway, the officer said. A case has been registered under provisions of the Arms Act, he added.

