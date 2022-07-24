Punjab Police seize 7 lakh pharma opioids in UP godown raid, 1 held
Fatehgarh Sahib: In a major crackdown, Punjab Police on Friday evening busted an inter-state pharmaceutical drug cartel after making a big seizure of over 7 lakh tablets/ capsules/ injections of pharma opioids during a raid at an illegal storage godown in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.
The police have also arrested the main supplier, identified as Ashish Vishkarma, a resident of Khalasi Line near ITC in Saharanpur, UP. The accused had been illegally supplying opioid pharmaceutical drugs to some of the districts in Punjab, including Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali, SBS Nagar, Rupnagar, Patiala and Ludhiana from last five years.
Deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Ropar range Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the police have recovered 4.98 lakh tablets of Lomotil, 97200 tablets of Alprazolam, 75,840 of Proxyvon capsules, 21,600 vials of Avil, 16,725 injections of Buprenorphine and 550 tablets of Tramadol.
He said as a part of investigations into the recovery of 175 injections of Buprenorphine and 175 vials of Avil from two persons, identified as Sukhwinder Singh, alias Kala, and Harjaspreet Singh, alias Jassa, both residents of Chamkaur Sahib, on July 14, police teams from the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), Sirhind, conducted a raid at the godown in the presence of the Uttar Pradesh Police.
Fatehgarh Sahib senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ravjot Grewal said the arrested person has been brought to Punjab after completing all legal formalities. She said an FIR under Sections 22C-61-85 of the NDPS Act had been registered at the Badali Ala Singh police station in Fatehgarh Sahib.
-
Punjab, Haryana receive surplus rains as monsoon picks up pace
Chandigarh: Most of Haryana and Punjab, the grain bowl of India, received surplus rains between June 1 and July 22 as monsoon activity in the two states picked up pace in the last few weeks. The monsoon accounts for around 70% of the country's annual rainfall and irrigates 60% of its net sown area. Nearly half of India's population depends on agriculture directly or indirectly.
-
Swapping CEO’s hat for devotee’s
While growing up in a Maharashtrian household, I often heard about the fabled Warkari yatra—the annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur to honour Vithoba. All these fancies were before work, family and Mumbai took over my life. Just to put things in perspective, let me put down a few markers that define the yatra: it's a 21-day-long journey that celebrates a tradition dating over 700 year. Its present format is roughly 200 years old.
-
Punjab Police conduct special drive to check smuggling of drug, arms
Chandigarh : Punjab Police on Saturday conducted a special vehicle checking operation in all 28 police districts of the state to check smuggling of drugs and arms. Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav was in the field to conduct random checking of different checkpoints in the Ropar range, according to an official statement. “Such operations would continue till the menace of drugs and gangsters wiped out from Punjab,” he said.
-
HC terms teacher accused of sexual harassment ‘predator’, denies bail
“In today's times, when women are being encouraged to be independent, a school-going girl needs to be given a sense of security so that she can learn, grow and earn without fear. However, predators like petitioner pose a serious threat to young girls and do not deserve any sympathy from the court,” the bench of justice Suvir Sehgal observed denying bail to the accused teacher, Gurjit Singh.
-
OPD services at Bathinda AIIMS hit as PG students hold protest
The outdoor patient department (OPD) services at Bathinda AIIMS were partially affected on Saturday after postgraduate students staged a protest against the governing body's decision to change the nomenclature of their degrees. The first batch of 44 PG students, who are enrolled for three courses this year, demanded the AIIMS Bathinda administration should give in writing that they would get only academic certificates.
