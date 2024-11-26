Punjab Police whisk away farmer leader Dallewal hours before fast-unto-death

Hours before Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) leader Jagjeet Singh Dallewal, 67, was to embark on a fast-unto-death in support of farmers’ demands at Khanauri, Punjab Police whisked him away from the protest site early on Tuesday and got him admitted in a Ludhiana hospital. Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal addressing the media at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border in Patiala district, while Kisan Mazdoor Morcha president Sarwan Singh Pandher looks on. (PTI file)

A police team from Patiala detained the farmer leader in his tent at the protest site on the Sangrur-Jind border around 3.45am before taking him away and getting him admitted at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana. Dallewal is on medication though he has recovered from prostate cancer recently. In October, he was absent from the protest for a month due to pneumonia.

Security stepped up at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana, where farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, was admitted on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Though Dallewal’s Kisan Mazdoor Morcha counterpart Sarwan Singh Pandher claimed that the Punjab and Haryana Police had detained Dallewal in a joint operation, the Patiala police later clarified that they had taken the farmer leader to DMCH as he was unwell.

Bid to intensify agitation

Condemning the detention, Pandher said that it was an attempt to torpedo the ongoing protest of farmers.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had earlier announced to intensify their agitation in support of their demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP on crops, by starting a fast unto death.

The protesting farmers had accused the Centre of not taking any step to accept their demands, stating that it had not held any talks with them regarding their issues since February.

Union minister Bittu denies Centre’s role

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu denied the Centre’s role in Dallewal’s detention and posted on X, “Detention of farmer leader Dallewal ji is orchestrated by the Bhagwant Mann-led (Punjab) government. No central agency is involved in his arrest. It is purely the work of the state police, aimed at shifting the blame onto central agencies to divert attention from the real issue. The central government always works for the welfare of farmers and does not engage in such tactics.’’

Dallewal had on Monday said that he was ready to sacrifice his life to get the demands of the farmers fulfilled. He said he will continue this fight till his last breath.

The SKM and the KMM are spearheading the Delhi Chalo march scheduled for December 6 to press the government to accept their demands.

The protesting farmers have been staying put at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 when their march was stopped by security forces.

They are also demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, farm-debt waiver, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and justice for victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of the farmers, who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21.