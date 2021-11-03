Punjab politics: Sidhu aides Pargat, Warring gun for Capt Amarinder

A day after Capt Amarinder Singh resigned from the Congress, Punjab cabinet ministers Pargat Singh and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday hit out at the former chief minister for launching a political outfit and targeting party leaders.

Pargat and Warring, considered close to Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, attacked the two-time former chief minister who hurled accusations at the Gandhi family, former Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Rawat, ministers and legislators in his seven-page resignation letter in which he also announced the name of his new party, the Punjab Lok Congress.

“What an irony - @capt_amarinder’s new party is neither for “Punjabis” nor for “Lok” and certainly not “Congress (sic),” Pargat tweeted, tagging former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Sidhu and the Congress party.

Warring laid into Capt Amarinder over his plans for seat sharing with anti-farmer BJP. “Dear @capt_amaridner Sahab, In ur letter to Hon’ble Congress President u cited @INCPunjab chief Sardar @sherryontopp ‘Hugging’ Pak Army Chief & Pak Pm as ur reason to leave the party. As u now r ‘Seat Sharing’ with Anti Farmer BJP Here r few pictures of ur new found BumChums,” he posted on Twitter, with old photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with then Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif.

In his letter, Capt Amarinder, who was made to resign from the post of chief minister on September 18 following a long-drawn tussle with Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, four cabinet ministers and several party legislators, wrote that despite his reservations and over the unanimous advice of almost all members of Parliament from Punjab, Sidhu, whom he called an acolyte of the Pakistani deep state, was appointed as the state unit chief.

“Sidhu’s only claim to fame was that he would abuse me and my government on a regular basis. I am old enough to be his father but that did not stop him from using the filthiest and most vile language against me both publicly and privately,” he said.