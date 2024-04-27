 Punjab poll diary: Charanjit Singh Channi tries to play his cards right - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab poll diary: Charanjit Singh Channi tries to play his cards right

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 27, 2024 08:04 AM IST

Famous for his poll gimmicks, former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi had taken to milking a goat and performing bhangra to grab eyeballs during the 2022 assembly poll campaign.

Famous for his poll gimmicks, former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi was seen playing cards with residents of Billi Charumi village in Nakodar assembly segment on Friday during his campaign tour. Channi, a Congress candidate from Jalandhar (reserved) Lok Sabha constituency, also had lunch with the villagers while enjoying a game of cards. “I can relate to them, I am one of them,” quipped the former CM, who had taken to milking a goat and performing bhangra to grab eyeballs during the 2022 assembly poll campaign.

Former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi also had lunch with the villagers of Billi Charumi village in Nakodar assembly segment on Friday during his campaign tour. (HT File)
Former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi also had lunch with the villagers of Billi Charumi village in Nakodar assembly segment on Friday during his campaign tour. (HT File)

Randomisation of poll staff

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The first randomisation of 10,690 polling staff to be deployed in Jalandhar was conducted on Friday, with the help of the software Nextgen Dice. District election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said that the election staff will be given training about their duties in two shifts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab poll diary: Charanjit Singh Channi tries to play his cards right
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On