Punjab poll diary: Charanjit Singh Channi tries to play his cards right

Famous for his poll gimmicks, former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi was seen playing cards with residents of Billi Charumi village in Nakodar assembly segment on Friday during his campaign tour. Channi, a Congress candidate from Jalandhar (reserved) Lok Sabha constituency, also had lunch with the villagers while enjoying a game of cards. “I can relate to them, I am one of them,” quipped the former CM, who had taken to milking a goat and performing bhangra to grab eyeballs during the 2022 assembly poll campaign. Former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi also had lunch with the villagers of Billi Charumi village in Nakodar assembly segment on Friday during his campaign tour. (HT File)

Randomisation of poll staff

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The first randomisation of 10,690 polling staff to be deployed in Jalandhar was conducted on Friday, with the help of the software Nextgen Dice. District election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said that the election staff will be given training about their duties in two shifts.