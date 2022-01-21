Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab polls: AAP releases final list of four nominees
Punjab polls: AAP releases final list of four nominees

AAP has fielded KNS Kang, who heads the PCTE Group of Institutes, from the Dhaka assembly segment for the upcoming Punjab polls
The final list of candidates was issued by Punjab AAP president and CM face Bhagwant Mann and Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Jan 21, 2022 10:42 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday announced the names of four more candidates to complete its lineup of 117 nominees for the upcoming assembly polls in Punjab.

KNS Kang, who heads the PCTE Group of Institutes, has been fielded from the Dhaka assembly segment. Kang, who has a strong setup in the area, has been an active supporter of the party for more than six years. The AAP won the seat in 2017, but party MLA Harvinder Singh Phoolka resigned in 2019, necessitating the byelection that was won by Manpreet Singh Ayali of the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Lehra Vikas Manch president Barinder Kumar Goyal, who joined the AAP on Thursday, has been fielded from Lehra constituency. An advocate by profession, Goyal has been the president of Sunam Bar Association three times.

Another new entrant, Amit Singh Manto, is the party candidate from Sujanpur. Manto, district president of Congress’ Kisan Mazdoor Cell, had joined the AAP three days ago. Manjinder Singh Lalpura, former state youth wing president and former halka in-charge of Patti, has been named the party candidate from Khadoor Sahib, according to the final list of candidates issued by state president Bhagwant Mann and Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh.

