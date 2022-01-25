Punjab polls: CPI to contest 21 seats, releases names of 15 candidates

BATHINDA: The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Monday decided to contest on 21 seats in the February 20 Punjab assembly polls, while expressing resentment against the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM).

At a press conference in Bathinda, CPI state secretary Bant Singh Brar released the list of 15 candidates, including Krishan Chauhan from Budhlada (SC), Surinder Singh (Jalalabad), Guranditta Singh (Nihalsinghwala) and Amarjit Singh Ansal (Amritsar West). The list did not have any prominent state leaders.

On the occasion, Brar accused SSM leader Balbir Singh Rajwal of trying to sideline the Left groups in the morcha.

“The CPI agreed to be part of the SSM for its larger political commitments. It was conveyed that our candidates will contest on the Left symbol. We were promised nine tickets but later three tickets were cancelled without citing any reason by the SSM,” he said.

Former MLA and CPI’s national executive member Hardev Arshi expressed displeasure to the SSM’s choice of candidates, including gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana, who has been fielded from the Maur segment.

“Rajewal is taking all electoral decisions without consulting other constituents of the SSM. Candidates should be non-controversial, who had contributed to the farmer agitation. The onus to keep the SSM united lies with its leadership,” said Arshi.