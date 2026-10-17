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ISL: Thoi Singh’s late equaliser helps Inter Kashi earn a point against Odisha FC

Neither side could find a decisive goal, and the contest ended in a draw, with Inter Kashi earning a late point. 

Updated on: Oct 17, 2026, 19:42:56 IST
By HT Sports Desk
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Inter Kashi fought back in the second half to secure a 1-1 draw against Odisha FC at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Saturday. An own goal by Inter Kashi defender Pratik Chaudhari handed Odisha the lead in the 56th minute, before Thoi Singh struck to ensure the points were shared.

Inter Kashi earned a point against Odisha FC.
Inter Kashi earned a point against Odisha FC.

Both sides looked for an early breakthrough, with Inter Kashi testing Odisha’s defence through Sajad Parray and Wayne Vaz in the opening 15 minutes. Parray’s left-footed effort from outside the box went wide, while Vaz also missed the target after being set up by Jitendra Singh.

Odisha FC responded with chances of their own. Rahim Ali’s effort from the left side of the box was blocked in the 22nd minute, while the visitors continued to threaten from set pieces. Rahim had another opportunity in first-half stoppage time but sent his shot wide, as the teams went into the break goalless.

Inter Kashi started the second half on the front foot, with attempts from Rosenberg Gabriel and Wayne Vaz blocked by the Odisha defence. However, the visitors broke the deadlock in the 56th minute when Pratik Chaudhari inadvertently turned the ball into his own net.

Odisha came close to doubling their lead in the 76th minute when Mahmoud Eid connected with a pass from Lalrinfela Khiangte, but Inter Kashi goalkeeper Albino Gomes produced a save to keep his side in the contest.

Inter Kashi’s persistence paid off late in the second half. Following a set-piece situation, Thoi Singh found space in the centre of the box and fired a left-footed effort into the bottom-left corner to level the score at 1-1.

Inter Kashi pushed for a winner in the closing stages, but Aritra Das’s direct free-kick sailed high and wide. Neither side could find a decisive goal, and the contest ended in a draw, with Inter Kashi earning a late point.

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Home/Sports/Football/ISL: Thoi Singh’s Late Equaliser Helps Inter Kashi Earn A Point Against Odisha FC
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