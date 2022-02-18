Punjab polls: PM Modi leading BJP drive to woo Dera followers

With Deras and religious sects having a big influence on Punjab’s socio-political landscape, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s outreach campaign in an attempt to tap into their massive following, , eyeing electoral gains.

There are at least 350 small and big Deras in Punjab, which can swing the choice of a large population during elections. The Prime Minister is ensuring that he meets various Dera heads during his poll events in the state.

According to information, during three of his rallies — in Jalandhar, Pathankot and Abohar — the BJP had especially invited religious heads from Doaba, Majha and Malwa, respectively, for special interaction with Modi. The PM after addressing the rallies held about two-minute conversations with each of the Dera heads, discussing various issues including the poll scenario, it is learnt.

At the Jalandhar rally, the PM met Mahamandaleshwar Ganga Dass Baba Lal Dyal; Sant Sarwan Dass Ji (Bohan Patti) and Mahant Parshotam Lal; Shri Guru Ravidas Sadhu Sampraday Society chairman; Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan committee members; Gyan Dev Singh ji Maharaj; Mahant Nirmal Akhara Bharat; Sant Gurvinder Singh ji; Swami Shanta Nand ji Maharaj (Udaseen Ashram Gopal Nagar Jalandhar); Swami Pargat Nath — Bhagwan Balmiki Ashram, Uggi Jalandhar; and Swami Krishna Nand ji Maharaj (Bhori Wale, Garhshankar Road).

In Abohar, Modi met Swami Abhaydas, Mahamandleshwar Sarveshanand Saraswati, Swami Anantanand, Daljit Singh Mahara, Baba Rajkumar ji, Baba Sukhpal Singh Bathinde Wale and Baba Baldev Singh Amritsar Wale. In Pathankot, he met Swami Chinmyanand from Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan, Swami Sharnanand from Udaseen Dera and Harikrishan Singh from Ramdassia Dera in Gurdaspur.

These Dera leaders represent various religious segments, and the BJP had appointed one religious leader as the co-ordinator to introduce them to the PM.

The party has worked closely with these Deras in the past, and a group of senior leaders, including some Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members, have been in touch with the heads for a few months, said a BJP insider.

Even the BJP’s Punjab election in-charge and Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat has reportedly visited a large number of Deras in the past one month. On Wednesday, Union home minister Amit Shah visited Radha Soami Satsang Beas head Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon at the sect headquarters near Amritsar. Last week, the sect head had met the PM at the national capital.

“These Deras play a significant role in uplifting society. We have patiently listened to their problems and have tried to resolve them,” said a senior leader at the helm of election management. A Dera head from Jalandhar said the PM was courteous enough to listen to them and took feedback on social and religious issues. A few Dera leaders have raised issues of providing security as well, it is learnt.

The Opposition has even targeted the BJP-led Haryana government after it gave 21-day furlough to rape and murder convict Dera Sacha Sauda head Baba Ram Rahim Singh just a few days before Punjab polls. This Dera has a huge following in Malwa region.

