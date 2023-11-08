Punjab power minister flags water cess on electricity by producing states

Raising the issue of water cess imposed by some states on electricity despite it being declared illegal by the Union government, Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Tuesday said that states like Punjab are being forced to purchase electricity at higher rates due to imposition of this “irrational cess”. Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO

Speaking on the concluding day of the two-day conference of power and new and renewable energy ministers at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, the minister said that though the Union power ministry had conveyed to the states several times that the imposition of water cess was illegal, Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir were levying it leaving the states like Punjab with no other option but to pay higher rates on purchase of electricity. He sought strict action from the Union government against such illegal practices of these states so that the purchasing states would get relief from overpriced rates, according to an official release here.

Union minister for power and renewable energy RK Singh said the ministry had already made it very clear that this imposition is totally unconstitutional and will make sure to stop this practice, it said. Harbhajan Singh thanked the Union power minister for his support. He also suggested construction of small balancing reservoirs on down streams of major dams to provide water for irrigation as well as generating power in full capacity. Principal Secretary, power, Tejveer Singh and PSPCL CMD Baldev Singh Sran were also present.

