Punjab: Preserve call records, tower locations of CBI officials handling case: Bhullar

Suspended deputy inspector general (DIG), Ropar range, Harcharan Singh Bhullar was produced in a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Thursday through video conferencing a day after a 300-page chargesheet was filed in the corruption case registered against him.

Bhullar, through his counsel, urged the court to preserve the CCTV footage of the route from Mohali DC office to Chandigarh CBI office in Sector 30 starting from October 1 to October 17 and also the call details and tower locations of the two key CBI officials who had arrested him.

The court extended the custody of Bhullar and co-accused Krishanu Sharda till December 10 and also issued a notice to the CBI to file a reply on defence’s plea seeking details of tower locations of two key CBI officials of the day they had arrested the accused and showed the arrest to be from Chandigarh.The court has fixed December 8 as the next date of hearing.

“At this stage, an application seeking directions to the Police Command Control Centre (PCCC) office of SSP, Chandigarh, and SSP, Mohali, to preserve the CCTV footage of traffic lights of the particular route mentioned therein as well as the call detail records along with tower location of two CBI officials for particular period has been moved by counsel representing accused HS Bhullar. It is registered as an interlocutory application. The reply to the abovesaid application be filed on behalf of the CBI on December 8,” said CBI special judge Bhawna Jain.

The court also said that counsel for the applicant (Bhullar) is directed to give the particulars/details of the service providers of the two mobile phones, the CDR etc of which have been sought to be preserved to the court on the next date of hearing.

In his plea, the defence counsel sought directions to the police command control centre, office of SSP, Chandigarh, and SSP, Mohali, to preserve CCTV footage of route starting from DC complex Mohali to CBI office, Sector 30, Chandigarh, particularly via Sohana, vigilance office, Sector 68, Mohali, dated October 16.

The defence has also sought call detail record alongwith tower location of CBI inspector Sonal Mishra, and of CBI DSP Kuldeep Singh from October 1 to October 17.

Calling the arrest of Bhullar as ‘illegal’ and a ‘deep-rooted conspiracy’, the defence counsel, SPS Bhullar, said in the application that the information is required for defence of the accused.

By moving the plea, the defence wants to show that the former DIG was arrested from Mohali and not from Chandigarh as shown in the FIR.