Punjab promotes 8 IPS officers as ADGPs

Punjab government on Tuesday promoted eight IPS officers of 1995 and 1996 batches as ADGPs and while reshuffling postings of 10 IPSs.

As per the notification, while the 1995-batch officers promoted as ADGPs include Kapil Dev, Promod Ban, Mohd Faiyaz Farooqui, Amit Prasad and G Nageswara Rao, officers from 1996-batch include Vibhu Raj, Rajiv Ahir and LK Yadav.

The notification says, “Kapil Dev and Rajiv Ahir who are presently serving on Central deputation will be entitled only to the notional benefits and the actual benefits would be admissible as and when they will join the state government.”

Two IG rank 1995-batch IPS, Guatam Cheema and Paramraj Umranangal, who were also due to be promoted as ADGPs, could not get the promotion as criminal and department proceedings are pending against them.

“In view of the recommendations of the screening committee as they are found unfit for promotion in the rank of ADGP, it was decided to keep their case for empanelment in sealed cover. The case will be opened after the conclusion of the proceedings pending against them,” reads the notification by the home department.

After the promotions, the government also ordered transferred and reshuffling of 10 IPS officers.

Rohit Chaudhary, who was special DGP, policy and rules, would now be special DGP, Punjab State Human Rights Commission, to fill the vacancy on superannuation of DGP Mohd Mustafa.

Ram Singh, ADGP modernnisation, will now also have the additional charge of cyber crimes divisions and state crime records bureau whereas Promod Ban, IGP Ropar Range, will be ADGP, special crimes and economic offences.

MF Farooquie, IG PAP Jalandhar, has been posted as ADGP, public grievances division, divesting Gurpreet Deo of this charge and Amit Prasad, IG counter intelligence, will now be ADGP, counter intelligence and OCCU. Vibhu Raj, IG vigilance bureau will now be ADGP, vigilance bureau, whereas LK Yadav will also be ADGP vigilance bureau.

Kaustaubh Sharma, IG Jalandhar, will now also hold the additional charge of OCCU, Punjab, and Gurpreet Singh Toor, DIG Faridkot Range will now be DIG Ropar Range in place of Promod Ban, who has been promoted as ADGP.