Punjab: Properties of two drug traffickers worth over ₹25 crore seized

In a move aimed at crippling the financial backbone of drug traffickers, the Competent Authority and Administrator under the NDPS Act, ministry of finance, department of revenue, has confirmed the freezing of assets worth ₹25.5 crore of two persons accused of drug trafficking. The action was taken under Section 68F(2) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. (HT File)

The action was taken under Section 68F(2) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, as per the government spokesperson.

The order, confirmed on October 10, 2025, follows a detailed financial probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Amritsar Zonal Unit in connection with Crime No. 14/2025, which stemmed from the seizure of 34,372 Tramadol tablets from a local pharmaceutical network in Amritsar.

According to the NCB, the frozen assets include two immovable properties — one in Amritsar worth ₹10.5 crore and another in Tarn Taran valued at ₹15 crore — allegedly owned by Dr Jatinder Malhotra and Dr Arti Malhotra. Investigators allege that these properties were acquired using proceeds from the illegal trafficking of psychotropic substances.

The Competent Authority, after reviewing financial records and hearing both sides, concluded that the properties were liable for action under Chapter VA of the NDPS Act, which allows for the forfeiture of assets obtained through illicit drug trade.