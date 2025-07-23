Punjab: PSEB extends admission deadline for classes 8 to 12 to August 1

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has extended the admission deadline for students in classes 8 to 12 for the academic session 2025–26. Originally set to close on July 15, the new deadline for admissions is now August 1, 2025. Accordingly, the revised registration and continuation schedule has also been issued. PSEB chairman Amarpal Singh has urged school authorities to prioritise completing the registration and continuation processes within the revised timeframe set by the board. (HT File)

Under the updated schedule, the deadline for registration and continuation without a late fee has been extended from July 28 to August 6, 2025. After this, students can still register with a late fee from August 7 to September 9, 2025. The full schedule and guidelines are available on both the schools’ login portals and the official PSEB—website www.pseb.ac.in.

PSEB chairman Amarpal Singh has urged school authorities to prioritise completing the registration and continuation processes within the revised timeframe set by the board.

Singh made it clear that no further extensions will be granted beyond the revised schedule. “If any student fails to register or complete the final submission within the specified timeline, the responsibility will rest with the head of the concerned school. No additional opportunities for online entry or registration will be provided after the deadline,” Singh said.

He also reiterated the Punjab government’s commitment to an educational revolution across the state highlighting the launch of special category schools, including Schools of Eminence, Schools of Brilliance, and Schools of Happiness, aimed at raising academic standards and driving reforms.