Wed, Dec 24, 2025
Punjab release 69 cr to upgrade premier medical colleges

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Dec 24, 2025 08:14 am IST

Mann asked the medical education department to immediately release ₹69 crore to the four medical colleges in the state

In order to provide quality treatment and diagnostic facilities to the people in the medical colleges, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday ordered immediate release of 69 crore for premier medical colleges of the state for treatment and diagnostic facilities. Chairing a review meeting of the Medical Education and Research Department here, Mann said, “Augmenting the facilities in these medical colleges of the state was the need of the hour to ensure quality treatment and diagnostic facilities to the people”.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (HT Photo)
“To equip these medical colleges with hi-end and world class machinery is imperative so that they can serve the patients in a better manner,” he said.

The chief minister asked the medical education department to immediately release 68.98 crore to the four medical colleges in the state to upgrade the facilities. He further said that 26.53 crore should be released to Government Medical College Amritsar, 28.51 crore to Government Medical College Patiala, 9.43 crore to Dr B R Ambedkar Institute of Medical Sciences SAS Nagar (Mohali) and 4.51 crore to PGI Satellite Centre, Ferozepur.

“These funds should be duly utilised for development works in the medical colleges along with procuring latest machinery and equipment,” he said.

Chief secretary KAP Sinha, additional chief secretary Alok Shekhar, principal secretary health Kumar Rahul, principal secretary to chief minister Dr Ravi Bhagat were among those present in the meeting.

