Punjab reports 2,700 Covid cases, highest single-day spike this year

Punjab on Thursday reported 2,700 coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike this year, while 43 more people died from the virus.

The previous record of the highest single-day hike of the year was on March 21 when the state had witnessed 2,669 cases. Punjab’s maximum single-day increase in Covid cases to date is 2,896 infections, which was recorded on September 17 last year.

On Thursday, maximum 413 cases were reported in Jalandhar, followed by 340 in Ludhiana, 321 in SAS Nagar, 233 in Gurdaspur, 231 in Patiala, 217 in Hoshiarpur.

SBS Nagar witnessed maximum eight deaths, Ludhiana seven, Hoshiarpur six, 2 each in Amritsar, Patiala, SAS Nagar and one each in Ferozepur, Gurdaspur and Sangrur. A total of 1,735 people were discharged on Thursday, and record 40,085 tests were conducted.

Harish Rawat tests positive

All India Congress Committee general secretary and Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Rawat has tested positive for Covid-19. He was airlifted from Dehradun to Delhi in an air ambulance on Thursday for treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). “Finally, Corona pahalwan (wrestler) has gripped me. During noon time, I decided to get my wife, daughter, Sumit Rawat, Puran Rawat, tested. I was reluctant to get myself tested. Then, I thought I should also get tested, and it was the right thing to do,” he tweeted on Wednesday. Four members of his family have also tested positive.

Museums closed till April 10

The Punjab government has decided to close all museums for the public till April 10 due to the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases across the state. A spokesperson of the Punjab government said that Virasat-e-Khalsa situated at Anandpur Sahib would also be closed with immediate effect and public entry would be strictly prohibited. The general public is also advised to comply with the health advisories issued by the state government to check the spread of virus.

“The pilgrims coming to Anandpur Sahib to take part in Holla Mohalla celebrations should not gather at one place in large numbers. They should also put on masks, maintain social distance and sanitize their hands at regular intervals,” the spokesperson said.