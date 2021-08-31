Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab reports 27 fresh Covid cases, 4 deaths
Punjab reports 27 fresh Covid cases, 4 deaths
Punjab reports 27 fresh Covid cases, 4 deaths
chandigarh news

Punjab reports 27 fresh Covid cases, 4 deaths

Chandigarh Punjab on Monday recorded 27 fresh coronavirus cases that took its infection tally to 6,00,576, while four more fatalities pushed the death toll to 16,373, according to a medical bulletin
READ FULL STORY
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 12:29 AM IST

Chandigarh

Punjab on Monday recorded 27 fresh coronavirus cases that took its infection tally to 6,00,576, while four more fatalities pushed the death toll to 16,373, according to a medical bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, six were reported from Mohali and four each from Gurdaspur and Jalandhar, the bulletin stated.

The latest deaths were reported from Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur and Mohali districts, it said.

There are 359 active Covid-19 cases in Punjab, the bulletin said.

With 54 more recoveries, the total number of cured persons has reached 5,83,844, it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.