Punjab reports 34 more Covid cases

Chandigarh

With 34 fresh Covid-19 infections, the tally of cases in Punjab on Sunday reached 6,00,813, according to a medical bulletin.

With no Covid-related death reported on Sunday, the toll stands at 16,439. The number of active cases in the state was 341, it said.

Amritsar and Mohali reported six cases each, followed by five in Sangrur and three each in Jalandhar and Pathankot, the bulletin said.

Thirty-six people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,84,033, it said.