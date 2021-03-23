IND USA
A health worker collects a swab sample at Sarkari Bhai Dharam Singh Memorial Hospital, Ranjit Avenue, in Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Punjab reports 58 deaths, 2,319 fresh Covid cases

The districts which saw fatalities included Hoshiarpur 10, Jalandhar and SBS Nagar 9 each, Amritsar and Gurdaspur 4 each
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:53 AM IST

Punjab reported 2,319 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally to 2,15,409, while 58 fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,382.

The districts which saw fatalities included Hoshiarpur (10), Jalandhar (9), SBS Nagar (9), Amritsar (4) and Gurdaspur (4), according to a bulletin.

The infection tally climbed to 2,15,409 with over 2,300 more people getting infected, the bulletin said.

Ludhiana reported a maximum of 341 Covid-19 cases, Jalandhar 309, Mohali 295, Hoshiarpur 230 and Amritsar 210, among districts, which witnessed new cases. The number of active cases increased from 18,257 on Sunday to 18,628 on Monday.

A total of 1,870 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of those recovered to 1,90,399, it said.

There are 23 critical patients who are on ventilator support while 270 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 56,26,458 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

