Punjab reports 83 new Covid cases, 1 death

Chandigarh

Punjab on Saturday reported one Covid fatality, taking the death toll to 16,258. The state also reported 83 fresh cases, pushing the infection count to 5,98,741, according to a medical bulletin.

With this, the state recorded a positivity rate of 0.21%.

Pathankot reported 11 cases, followed by nine in Patiala and six each in Ferozepur and Ludhiana. The number of active cases stood at 711, the bulletin said.

With 78 recoveries, the number of cured people reached 5,81,712, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,18,77,764 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.