Punjab resident tests +ve for Covid at GMCH-32, Chandigarh

A 40-year-old Punjab resident has tested positive for the JN 1 variant of Covid at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. He has been kept in isolation. This is first case to be reported in a health facility in Chandigarh. (HT File)

GMCH-32 director Dr Ashok Atri said, “The data has been entered in the required format. The patient has been isolated in the Covid area and two ventilators set up there.”

He added that there is no need to worry as of now.