Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Punjab resident tests +ve for Covid at GMCH-32, Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 28, 2025 09:24 AM IST

GMCH-32 director Dr Ashok Atri said, “The data has been entered in the required format. The patient has been isolated in the Covid area and two ventilators set up there.”

A 40-year-old Punjab resident has tested positive for the JN 1 variant of Covid at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. He has been kept in isolation.

This is first case to be reported in a health facility in Chandigarh. (HT File)
So far, this is first case to be reported in a health facility in Chandigarh.

He added that there is no need to worry as of now.

