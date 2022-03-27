Punjab rice millers demand transparent policy, equal distribution of paddy
: Representatives of the Punjab Rice Millers Association on Saturday demanded a corruption-free policy and distribution of paddy among the millers in a fair and equitable manner during their meeting with food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak here.
The representatives led by President of Punjab Rice Millers Association Tarsem Saini made a strong case for stopping the pilferage of paddy, which is stored in rice mills for custom miling, incurring a huge loss to the state exchequer.
They also demanded that the distribution of paddy among the millers must be fair and equitable and the representation should be given to the rice industry in the district allotment committees.
Assuring cooperation to the rice miling sector, the minister said that a sound policy catering to the interests of the rice millers would be formed.
“Transparency would be the hallmark of my working,” the minister said, adding the interests of the rice millers are in safe hands now.
