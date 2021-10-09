Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab ropes in Bains in two more cases against former DGP Saini
chandigarh news

Punjab ropes in Bains in two more cases against former DGP Saini

Senior advocate RS Bains will be appearing for Punjab in high court and trial court in two corruption cases against former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini as a special public prosecutor
Senior advocate RS Bains was earlier appointed as a special public prosecutor in post-sacrilege violence cases in Punjab.
Senior advocate RS Bains was earlier appointed as a special public prosecutor in post-sacrilege violence cases in Punjab.
Updated on Oct 09, 2021 01:00 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab government has roped in senior advocate RS Bains in two more cases in which former director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini is being probed.

Earlier, on October 1, Bains was appointed as a special public prosecutor in politically sensitive 2015 post-sacrilege violence cases to appear before trial courts as well as in the high court (HC). Saini is an accused in these cases too.

Both Bains and Punjab advocate general APS Deol confirmed the development. “He will be appearing for the state in high court as well as in trial court in two more cases (against Saini) as a special public prosecutor,” said Deol. In one of the cases, Bains appeared on Friday.

However, Bains will not appear in the 1991 Balwant Singh Multani disappearance case, in which Saini is an accused. Bains had been associated with this case for long, and some important court orders came when he was the counsel of Multani’s family.

The two corruption and criminal conspiracy cases in question were registered by the vigilance bureau (FIR No. 11, dated September 17, 2020, and FIR No. 13, dated August 2, 2021) against Saini and others on allegations that he acquired a house in Chandigarh through a fraudulent deal with fake documents and questionable financial transactions.

Earlier, lawyers from the Supreme Court were appearing in HC, while before trial court, HC lawyer Sartej Singh was specially appointed by the state government.

Meanwhile, the HC on Friday adjourned the hearing in the corruption case for January 6. The high court also extended interim protection from arrest to Saini till further orders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 09, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out