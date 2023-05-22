Minister announces development works worth 29-cr for Punjab’s Adampur

Punjab rural development and panchayat minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Monday announced development projects worth ₹ 29.58-crore for the Adampur constituency. He made this announcement during an event related to ‘Sarkar Tuhade Dwar’ initiative. The minister said that a comprehensive development plan has already been chalked out for the holistic development of the town. (HT Photo)

The minister said that a comprehensive development plan has already been chalked out for the holistic development of the town. He said that the laying of foundation stones for these projects would start on May 29, wherein 11 development projects are to be kick-started in the constituency.

These projects included a sewage project worth ₹8.4-lakh in Arjanwal village, the construction of Dr BR Ambedkar Bhawan in Manko village at ₹11.24 lakh, a solid waste project in Kapur pind at ₹6.50-lakh, construction of passage in Haripur at ₹4.44-lakh, sewage project in Bias village at ₹7-lakhs, bricks road in Pandori Ninjjran at ₹4.10-lakh, construction of drainage lines in Khojkipur, construction of periphery in Nagal Fidda, sewage project in Madhopur and Lohara, solid waste management project in Bhundian village.