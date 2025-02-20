Punjab sacks 52 cops charged with misconduct, corruption

Chandigarh Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav addresses a press conference, in Chandigarh, Wednesday. (PTI)

In a major crackdown on tainted officials, Punjab Police have dismissed 52 personnel, ranging from the rank of constable to inspector, who were facing serious charges of corruption and misconduct. This marks the largest mass dismissal of tainted officials in the state police.

Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav announced in a press conference that commissioners of police (CPs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) across districts took this action after reviewing over 400 FIRs pending against police personnel.

“The message is very clear that black sheep in the police force will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against them,” the state police chief said, adding the force is committed to the ‘zero tolerance’ policy on corruption.

The dismissed officials include an inspector, five assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), four head constables (HCs) and 42 constables from various districts. The DGP said the CPs and SSPs are actively identifying officials involved in criminal activities, corruption or prolonged absenteeism. Each case has been carefully examined and due procedure under Article 311 of the Constitution has been followed before initiating the action.

Yadav said the action is being taken in accordance with the instructions of the Punjab government issued on February 13, emphasising transparency, accountability and integrity in public service delivery.

He cited a recent case in which a station house officer (SHO) and two constables from Faridkot district were arrested for extorting money.

This mass dismissal is being seen as a corrective measure by the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government, particularly following its recent electoral setback in the Delhi assembly polls. A major reshuffle in the Punjab Police is anticipated, with key officials likely to be transferred. Officials aware of the matter said an additional superintendent of police (ASP) in Mohali and a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) are already facing transfers due to serious allegations.

Regarding action against senior officials, the DGP said that 18 officials, including 10 DSPs and eight SPs, have been suspended in recent times. This is the second major step taken by the Punjab government to improve the police force’s image, following the transfer of vigilance bureau chief director and special DGP Varinder Kumar.

The DGP also announced the upcoming launch of an e-FIR system for motor vehicle theft, allowing citizens to file FIRs online or at SAANJH Kendras. A state-level e-police station is being established for this purpose. Additionally, Punjab Police will seek approval from the high court to establish e-Courts in each district, he said.

The e-FIR initiative aims to reduce direct public interaction with the police and enhance citizen-friendly services through technology. Currently, Punjab Police offers 43 online services under the SAANJH project.

In collaboration with the Indian Police Foundation, Punjab Police have also launched an internal police reforms project, making Punjab the first state to introduce such an initiative. Initially rolled out in SAS Nagar and Rupnagar, the project is now expanding to Fatehgarh Sahib and Khanna. It focuses on improving complaint registration, police response, officer behaviour, citizen services and community engagement.