Punjab: SAD breakaway faction launches mobilisation campaign

ByHT Correspondent, Nawashahr
Published on: Aug 30, 2025 06:30 am IST

Leader Prem Singh Chandumajra said the overwhelming response from the people of Banga would infuse new energy into the campaign across Punjab.

The breakaway faction of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) launched its state-wide campaign ‘Jagega Punjab, Bachega Punjab’ during an event held on Friday at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar in Balachaur.

Launching the campaign, Giani Harpreet Singh, president of SAD’s breakaway faction, said the party, dedicated to Sri Akal Takht Sahib, would fulfil the aspirations and expectations of Punjabis.
“Under the campaign, we are going to mobilise Punjabis across the state to take the party to new heights, strengthen Punjab’s development and progress, and preserve the communal harmony of the state,” Singh said.

Another leader, Prem Singh Chandumajra, said the overwhelming response from the people of Banga would infuse new energy into the campaign across Punjab.

He urged Punjabis across the state to support and strengthen the campaign, while emphasising its importance for the future of Punjab.

