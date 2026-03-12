Chandigarh, Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Thursday demanded a CBI probe into an alleged ₹1,000-1,500 crore "panjiri scam" in Punjab, claiming that it was carried out under the direct supervision of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Punjab: SAD demands CBI probe into ‘panjiri scam’ affecting lactating mothers, infants

Addressing a press conference here, Majithia alleged that the procurement and supply of rations meant for lactating mothers and infants through Anganwadi workers, particularly 'panjiri', a sweet dish, involved large-scale irregularities.

He claimed that since 2022, the state government had given contracts for manufacturing and supplying the ration to private companies, allegedly including some blacklisted entities, in violation of norms under the Centre's Integrated Child Healthcare Programme.

Majithia alleged that the A government first shut down five Verka plants that produced panjiri for distribution to lactating mothers and infants.

He said the responsibility of producing panjiri was later entrusted to the Punjab State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation , which subsequently awarded tenders to four private companies – Chandigarh Sweets, Interlink Foods, Prakash Masala, and MP Agrotonics.

According to Majithia, the tenders were awarded to the four firms within an hour, and the companies shared the same address.

He claimed the arrangement had been continuing since 2022, with an annual expenditure of around ₹500 crore, and the contracts were extended every year.

The Akali leader also alleged that department staff raised concerns about the quality of food products supplied by the firms.

Majithia claimed that former Milkfed chairperson Narender Shergill also raised concern over the closure of Verka plants and the alleged supply of substandard panjiri by private companies.

Alleging that the government was "playing with the lives of lactating mothers and infants", Majithia asked the chief minister to explain why contracts were given to companies accused of supplying poor-quality products.

He said only a CBI probe could reveal the full extent of the scam and fix responsibility on those involved.

