Punjab: SAD taking U-turn on Veer Bal Diwas, says CM

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday accused the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of taking a U-turn on the naming of the younger sahibzadas’ martyrdom day as Veer Bal Diwas. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife Gurpreet Kaur offering prayers at Sri Fatehgarh Sahib in Fatehgarh Sahib on Friday. (ANI)

Addressing the controversy, the chief minister claimed that when the decision was first taken by the BJP-led Union government, the SAD publicly supported it through a tweet. “Now, under public pressure, the party has now taken a U-turn. The supreme sacrifice of the sahibzadas cannot be expressed in words or confined to a specific day. The SAD’s reversal proves that the party is not sincere toward religion or heritage,” he told the media after paying obeisance at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib.

Highlighting the significance of the days of Shaheedi Sabha, Mann said that all of Punjab observes these days as “days of mourning,” as it was during this period that the tyrant rulers bricked alive the younger sahibzadas. “Nearly 50 lakh devotees visit Fatehgarh Sahib during the Shaheedi Sabha to seek blessings at the holy shrine,” the CM added. He also shared details about the arrangements for the millions of devotees arriving from around the world.

Nation drawing inspiration: Guv

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria, who offered prayers at Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib, said the entire nation remembers the Sahibzade’s martyrdom and draws inspiration from their courage. Speaking to reporters, Kataria said, “The sacrifice was made solely for the protection of the country and faith... At this sacred place, we bow our heads and seek blessings that we too may be granted such strength to offer a similar sacrifice for the protection of the country and faith.”

AAP state chief wants Veer Bal Diwas renamed

Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party state president and cabinet minister Aman Arora on Friday said the observance of sahibzadas’ Balidan Diwas would be a more appropriate and dignified tribute to the unparalleled martyrdom of the chhote sahibzadas than the term Veer Bal Diwas, as it resonates more profoundly with the deep-rooted sentiments of the Sikh Sangat.

Paying homage along with MPs Malvinder Singh Kang and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib, Arora said that the supreme sacrifice of sahibzadas constitutes an unparalleled chapter in world history, exemplifying the highest ideals of faith, courage and steadfastness.