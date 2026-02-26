Punjab Sakhi Shakti Mela: Army steps in, inspects land ‘encroached’ by admn

Ludhiana: Army officers visited Khanna on Wednesday to inspect the camping ground, following allegations that the district administration had used defence land without permission for the Punjab Sakhi Shakti Mela. Ludhiana: Army officers visited Khanna on Wednesday to inspect the camping ground, following allegations that the district administration had used defence land without permission for the Punjab Sakhi Shakti Mela.

The army officials measured the land reportedly encroached upon and checked for other violations. The defence estate officer, Jalandhar circle, had earlier instructed authorities to stop what it called “unauthorised use” of defence land, noting that formal approval for temporary use was still pending with higher authorities. The local military authority, Ludhiana, was asked to halt activities immediately and submit an action-taken report.

Khanna sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Swati Tiwana said the administration had conditional permission to use the land for the mela and had paid ₹1 lakh as rent. However, defence officials observed that the mela was occupying more land than allotted. The SDM added that the administration was willing to pay for the extra land used.

Local activist Paramjit Singh Ahluwalia alleged that the mela began on February 22 without obtaining final permission from the defence authorities. Tents were erected and the event commenced despite pending approvals. Walia said he had met Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini seeking help to escalate the matter to the ministry of defence.

The mela, which began on February 22, is scheduled to continue until March 1.