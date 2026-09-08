Punjab secretarial staff on casual leave today; strike illegal as matter sub judice, says Arora

The Punjab government secretarial staff will proceed on a one-day mass casual leave on Tuesday as part of the agitation over pending dearness allowance arrears even as minister Aman Arora termed the strike illegal, saying the matter was subjudice. Cabinet minister Aman Arora with dignitaries in Dubai on Monday.

According to Secretariat Employees Union general secretary Sahil Sharma, employees across the civil and mini-secretariats in Chandigarh, district deputy commissioner offices, tehsil complexes, and departmental directorates will abstain from duty.

The standoff began on August 27 when the government staff observed ‘maha hartal’. While union representatives were called to Jalandhar to meet chief minister Bhagwant Mann, the meeting did not materialise. Following this, a three-member cabinet sub-committee comprising finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, industries and commerce minister Aman Arora, and social security minister Baljit Kaur convened talks with employee representatives. The state subsequently announced a DA hike to 60% for around 85,000 employees recruited after July 17, 2020, matching central government pay scales.

However, employee unions remain steadfast, demanding the full clearance of long-pending DA arrears as directed by the Punjab and Haryana high court.

Reacting firmly, minister Arora declared the mass leave illegal, warning that the government would act under the law if public services suffer.

“Our employees are the backbone of good governance, but going on an illegal strike when the matter is sub judice cannot be the way forward,” Arora stated, appealing to staff not to become “political tools.” He added that while the government is open to dialogue, it carries an equal duty toward Punjab’s three crore citizens to prevent disruptions to essential services. The minister added that any inconvenience caused to the public would compel the government to take requisite action according to the law.

Arora also underscored the state’s fiscal constraints, noting that Punjab spends approximately 51% of its revenue receipts on salaries and pensions (far above the national average of 38%) with committed liabilities consuming roughly 82% of revenues.

Unfazed by the government’s stance, employee unions have already chalked out a protest plan, including a mock Vidhan Sabha session on September 30, followed by gherao of ministers’ residences in October.

Arora in Dubai to woo investors

Arora on Monday held a meeting with Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of commerce and industry chairman Mohamed Mosbeh Al Nuaimi on the sidelines of the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) in Dubai. He projected Punjab as an emerging global hub for manufacturing, food processing and renewable energy.

Inviting the investors from Ras Al Khaimah to tap into the opportunities in the state, Arora highlighted Punjab’s core strengths across manufacturing, food processing, agro-based industries, agriculture, renewable energy and other emerging sectors. Exploring avenues for investment and economic cooperation between Punjab and Ras Al Khaimah, HE Al Nuaimi apprised the cabinet minister of emerging opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah for forging mutually beneficial partnerships.