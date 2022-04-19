Punjab seeks ₹500 crore from Centre for care of stray cattle
The Punjab minister for animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, on Tuesday demanded ₹500 crore from the Union government for the upkeep and maintenance of stray cattle in the state.
According to a release, he raised this demand while addressing a national summer meet organised by the Centre in Gujarat to bring a major revolution in the field of animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries sector under Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Union minister Pursotam Rupala was a special guest on the occasion.
Dhaliwal said that 1.4 lakh stray animals were roaming in Punjab without fodder and shelter. He appealed to the Centre to provide ₹500 crore for the building of sheds, arranging green fodder and silage for the maintenance of these animals.
The Minister also raised the demand of ₹100 crore every year for the insurance of 5 lakh milching cattle of the state so that compensation could be given to the cattle breeders to compensate for the natural death of any animal.
-
Day after SAD district vice-president’s arrest, high drama outside police station
A day after Shiromani Akali Dal's district vice-president Furkan Qureshi alias Bablu Qureshi was arrested for hurting religious sentiments, at least 150 persons allegedly assaulted the complainant, Aman Sappal, and his friends at Tibba police station on Tuesday. Qureshi also reportedly tried to hurt himself by banging his head against the wall. Sappal said that when he reached there, he saw Qureshi's supporters gathered there in huge numbers.
-
AAP's 'explosive' revelation about Jahangirpuri accused Ansar after BJP's claims
"The main accused in the Jahangirpuri riots - Ansar - is a BJP leader," Atishi claimed. Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri on Saturday, in which eight police personnel and a local resident were injured. On Monday, in a letter to Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor asked him to expel Ansar from the party.
-
No religious procession to be taken out without permission, says UP CM
With Eid festival and Akshaya Tritiya likely to fall on the same day next month and many other festivals lined up in the coming days, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the police needs to be extra cautious. Permission should be given to only those religious processions, which are traditional. New programmes should not be given unnecessary permission," Adityanath added. Those who are currently on leave, must return to the place of posting within the next 24 hours.
-
2 men tried to drive into visiting Mauritius PM’s convoy in Mumbai; arrested
The Bandra police on Monday arrested two men after they allegedly tried to barge in the convoy of Mauritius Prime Minster Pravind Kumar Jugnauth at Mahim Causeway at 1.50am on Monday, police said adding that the men were drunk when the incident took place and they were later let out on bail. Mhatre said that as he was standing there gesturing other vehicles to stop, two men in a brown Renault car began honking.
-
In UP's Rae Bareli, Dalit boy thrashed, forced to lick feet; video goes viral
At least eight people have been arrested after a class 10 Dalit student was thrashed and made to lick the feet of a man in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli - a video of the shocking incident has surfaced on social media, news agency PTI reported. A video of them beating up and forcing the boy to lick the feet of one of the accused was recorded and shared on social media.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics