Punjab seeks inclusion of lumpy skin disease in national control programme
Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema asked animal husbandry minister Laljit Singh Bhullar to seek an early appointment with Union minister Parshotam Rupala for this purpose
The Group of Ministers, set up to monitor the lumpy skin disease in the state, on Tuesday urged the Union government to include it in the National Animal Disease Control Programme.
Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema asked animal husbandry minister Laljit Singh Bhullar to seek an early appointment with Union minister Parshotam Rupala for this purpose. They said that vaccination against this disease should be made free on the lines of diseases like foot and mouth and brucellosis.
During the review meeting of prevention relief works here at Punjab Bhawan, Cheema, Bhullar and agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal were apprised that out of total 10.2 lakh doses of goat pox vaccine procured, around 9.1 lakh were administered to cattle so far, while 1.1 lakh doses were available with the department.
Apart from this, ₹1.32 crore has been disbursed for procuring other medicines and equipment for the prevention of the disease. The Group of Ministers asked the principal secretary, animal husbandry, to coordinate with the managing director of Milkfed to ensure vaccination of animals of dairy farmers registered with the institution.
-
Amid rumours discouraging milk consumption, Lumpy Skin Disease can’t be transmitted to humans: govt
Cattle of both genders have been infected, Sachindra Pratap Singh, commissioner, animal husbandry said. “Cows and bulls have been infected. Among the primary symptoms are fever and reduction in milk production. However, as of now there is no scientific evidence that suggests that the milk produced by such cattle can be harmful if used,” Singh said. Singh said that the cattle in organised dairies are being vaccinated on a priority basis as a preventive measure.
-
Traffic diversion trail run begins at Chandni chowk
Trial runs of the traffic diversion plans created by National Highways Authority of India and Pune district administration began at Chandni chowk on Tuesday. The Pimpri-Chinchwad traffic police department stopped all vehicular movement going towards the old bridge and the new flyway bridge-from Mulshi to Bavdhan was opened for public use. The work on demolition of the bridge is underway.
-
Mumbai’s very own art gallery inside kaali peelis
Mumbai They may kick up a fuss before agreeing to ply you home tonight. But Mumbai's taxis are going places. They're the subject of a unique photo exhibition all the way in Vevey, Switzerland. It's street photography with a twist. Each image is taken inside one of Mumbai's iconic kaalipeei taxis. I've been taking taxis in Mumbai for decades, and, like most Mumbaiites, I was aware that our kaalipeelis were decorated on the inside.
-
Pet bytes: LMC gets more than 100 plaints every month over tiffs between neighbours
LUCKNOW The Lucknow Municipal Corporation is getting over 100 complaints every month over tiffs between neighbours due to pets. Around 16 such cases have been filed in various police stations of the city during the last six months, said chief veterinary officer of the civic body, Dr Abhinav Varma. More cases were reported during the lockdown, when people were spending almost all their time at home.
-
Three children hurt in shell explosion near encounter site in Heff Shirmal
Srinagar: Three children were injured when a shell left behind at an encounter site in Shopian exploded on Tuesday, police said. They said that the three children in the age group of 12-14 years were roaming around the site of yesterday's encounter at Heff Shirmal in Shopian where a militant was killed in a gunfight with security forces on Monday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics