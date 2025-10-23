Punjab sees highest single-day spike of 69 farm fires, tally nears 500

Despite repeated warnings, strict monitoring, and penal actions, farmers across Punjab continue to burn stubble.

On Wednesday, the state witnessed the highest single-day spike of the season, with 69 new farm fire incidents, taking the total count to 484.

According to data from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), Tarn Taran remains the worst-affected district with 154 cases, followed by Amritsar with 126.

Among the fresh cases reported on Wednesday, Tarn Taran accounted for 18, while Ferozepur reported 14 cases.

Punjab has seen a sharp rise in stubble-burning incidents over the past few days.

In just the last 72 hours, 176 cases have been reported across the state.

Officials attribute this surge to the dry spell that followed untimely rainfall in early October, which had delayed paddy harvesting.

With harvesting now picking up pace, the number of fires is expected to rise further in the coming days.

Farm fire incidents typically surge in mid-October as farmers prepare their fields for wheat sowing after paddy harvesting. However, despite government appeals, awareness drives, and enforcement measures, many farmers continue to resort to burning stubble — citing lack of viable alternatives, high costs of residue management, and limited time to prepare fields.

Officials said that so far, around 37% of the 31.72 lakh hectares under paddy cultivation have been harvested.

While Amritsar and Tarn Taran have crossed the 70% mark, harvesting remains below 40% in districts such as Patiala, Bathinda, Barnala, Ludhiana, Sangrur, Mansa, and Ferozepur — all part of the Malwa region that traditionally reports the highest number of stubble-burning cases.

Enforcement agencies have initiated punitive action against violators.

The PPCB has made 187 “red entries” in land records of offenders, preventing them from availing loans or selling their land. Environmental compensation worth ₹11.45 lakh has been imposed across 226 cases, of which ₹7.40 lakh has been recovered.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police have registered 184 FIRs against farmers for stubble burning this season, including 84 cases in Tarn Taran alone. The offenders have been booked under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for disobedience to a public order.

The state government has also issued show-cause notices to 241 nodal officers over the cases of stubble burning.

Last year, Punjab had reported 10,909 farm fire incidents, with Sangrur topping the list at 1,725.

Although this year’s figures are lower than those recorded during the same period in 2024 (484 compared to 1,581 till October 19), officials warn that the situation could worsen as harvesting gathers more momentum in the coming weeks.