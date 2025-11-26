Punjab sees over 900 dog bite cases daily: Govt data

Punjab is witnessing a rise in dog bite cases, with eight people dying of rabies this year — the highest annual toll ever recorded in the state. Rabies, a deadly yet fully preventable zoonotic disease, is almost always transmitted through the bite of an infected animal. Without timely wound care and post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), the infection is 100% fatal. Globally, about 96% of human rabies deaths are linked to dog bites. Without timely wound care and post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), the infection is 100% fatal. Globally, about 96% of human rabies deaths are linked to dog bites.

While India reported 54 human rabies deaths in 2024 — with Maharashtra topping the list at 14 — Punjab and Haryana had reported none last year. Himachal Pradesh recorded three, according to Union government data. Dog bite cases in Punjab have more than doubled over five years, rising from 1.1 lakh in 2020 to 2.77 lakh in 2025.

In terms of severity, Punjab has reported 1.9 lakh grade-2 bites and 43,740 grade-3 bites this year. Worryingly, only 67.35% of patients with grade-2 and grade-3 bites have completed their rabies PEP.

A senior health department doctor said staff have been instructed to intensify counselling for patients who refuse treatment and to follow up to ensure they return for vaccination.

However, treatment lapses have already proved fatal. Officials confirmed that two of the eight rabies victims did not receive anti-rabies serum (ARS) despite the serum being available at the health facility. Grade-3 bites require both ARS and anti-rabies vaccine, while grade-2 bites require only vaccination. “Around 60 patients with grade-3 bites did not receive ARS this year,” said an epidemiologist.

A senior health official, requesting anonymity, said the deaths in Ferozepur and Fazilka occurred because patients were not given ARS. “We need to re-sensitise doctors so they can correctly differentiate between grade-2 and grade-3 bites,” the official added.

Health officials explained that grade-2 bites involve tooth contact with the skin without deep laceration—leaving marks or scrapes—while grade-3 bites include one or more deep bites or saliva exposure to mucous membranes.

Lack of public awareness is also contributing to the crisis, particularly among low-income families. “One of the victims, a young child, was brought to the health facility only after rabies symptoms had already begun,” the official said.

Dr Arshdeep Kaur, nodal officer for the National Rabies Control Programme, did not respond to calls or messages.

BOX

Dog bites this year

This year Punjab reported nearly 923 dog bites daily.

The state has already surpassed last year’s total of 2.13 lakh cases with 2.77 lakh cases recorded till October 30.

Cities with most incidents

Amritsar 44,264

Ludhiana 30,472

Patiala 19,974