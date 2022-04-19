Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab sees uptick with 27 fresh Covid cases
chandigarh news

Punjab sees uptick with 27 fresh Covid cases

Punjab on Monday registered 27 fresh cases of Covid-19, an uptick from eight recorded on Sunday, though no death was reported due to the virus.
According to the Punjab media bulletin, the state’s Covid positivity rate has also come down to 0.45%. Among districts, Hoshiarpur registered 10 fresh cases followed by six in Ludhiana and four each in Jalandhar and SAS Nagar. (ANI Photo/ Representational image)
According to the Punjab media bulletin, the state's Covid positivity rate has also come down to 0.45%. Among districts, Hoshiarpur registered 10 fresh cases followed by six in Ludhiana and four each in Jalandhar and SAS Nagar.
Published on Apr 19, 2022 01:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: Punjab on Monday registered 27 fresh cases of Covid-19, an uptick from eight recorded on Sunday, though no death was reported due to the virus.

According to the state media bulletin, the state’s positivity rate has also come down to 0.45%. Among districts, Hoshiarpur registered 10 fresh cases followed by six in Ludhiana and four each in Jalandhar and SAS Nagar.

With 11 persons recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons in the state has reached 7,41,466. Till now total, 17,743 persons have lost their lives due to the virus.

As many as 7,59,284 persons have been found positive in the state. Active cases in the state have also come down to 75. As many as 31,253 doses of the vaccine were administered on the day.

Tuesday, April 19, 2022
