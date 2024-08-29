Punjab sends 3 names for Chandigarh MC commissioner’s post

The Punjab government has sent a panel of three IAS officers to the UT administration for the post of municipal corporation commissioner that fell vacant on August 22. Amit Kumar’s name was also among the panel sent for the position of Chandigarh finance secretary. But it was rejected by the Union ministry of home affairs, following which Punjab had recently sent a fresh panel. (HT Photo)

The panel includes Amit Kumar (2008 batch), Ramvir (2009 batch) and Girish Dayalan (2011 batch).

The municipal commissioner’s position became vacant after the three-year inter-cadre deputation period of 2007-batch Punjab cadre IAS officer Anindita Mitra ended on August 22. Former UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit had written two letters to the Punjab government to either extend the deputation tenure of Mitra or send a fresh panel for the post. However, the Punjab government did not send the no-objection certificate (NOC) for her extension. On August 23, the charge was handed over to deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh until further notice.

Currently, Amit Kumar is posted as director of rural development, Punjab; Ramvir as secretary, Technical Education Board, Punjab; and Girish Dayalan as managing director of Markfed and CEO of Punjab e-Governance.

Amit’s name was also among the panel sent for the position of UT finance secretary. But it was rejected by the Union ministry of home affairs, following which Punjab had recently sent a fresh panel.