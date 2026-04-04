Punjab set for intensive voter list revision, 74% already mapped

Punjab is fully geared up for the upcoming special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with preparatory activities moving in a structured, time-bound manner. Chief electoral officer (CEO), Punjab, Anindita Mitra, said on Saturday that the state is awaiting the official notification of the schedule from the Election Commission of India (ECI) to begin the exercise in full swing. (HT Photo)

Chief electoral officer (CEO), Punjab, Anindita Mitra, said on Saturday that the state is awaiting the official notification of the schedule from the Election Commission of India (ECI) to begin the exercise in full swing.

As part of the pre-SIR mapping exercise, the state has already achieved significant progress. Data updated as of 8am on April 4 reveals that 74.27% of Punjab’s electors have been mapped against the last intensive revision records. Out of a total 2,14,57,521 electors, 1,59,36,941 have already been covered. To maintain momentum, the headquarters is conducting daily monitoring of electoral registration officers (EROs) to ensure prompt resolution of any field-level issues.

Tarn Taran leads district-wise mapping

Tarn Taran leads the state with a mapping percentage of 88.64%, followed closely by Moga (86.91%), Muktsar (85.47%), and Mansa (84.20%). Major urban hubs are also progressing, with Amritsar at 75.60%, Patiala at 69.33%, Jalandhar at 68.05%, and Ludhiana at 64.14%.

Mitra said that the 2003 electoral rolls serve as a primary reference for the SIR process. Electors are encouraged to proactively locate and link their details via the ECI portal at https://voters.eci.gov.in/. If a citizen cannot find their own name in the 2003 list, the CEO suggested verifying the details of parents or grandparents to establish a clear lineage and linkage for the current records.

Door-to-door enumeration

Once the SIR begins, booth level officers (BLOs) will initiate a state-wide door-to-door enumeration. Forms will be distributed in duplicate and collected alongside supporting documents to ensure comprehensive coverage. Every elector currently appearing in the 2025 voter list is required to complete these forms. “Active cooperation from citizens is crucial to ensure every eligible voter is included and rolls remain accurate,” Mitra said.

To ensure transparency, political parties have already appointed over 8,000 booth level agents (BLAs) across Punjab. For further assistance, a dedicated helpline, 1950, is operational from 9am to 5pm on working days and will shift to a 24/7 schedule during the SIR period. Voters can also use the ‘Book a Call with BLO’ feature on the ECINET platform or use the voter helpline app.

The CEO reminded citizens that maintaining a vote in more than one location is a punishable offence under the Representation of People’s Act, 1950.