Monday, Apr 28, 2025
Punjab set to become med hub, says Aman Arora

ByHT Correspondent, Kapurthala
Apr 28, 2025 08:32 AM IST

Aman Arora, who was attending a medical workshop hosted at Lovely Professional University (LPU) said that the AAP government is prioritising the healthcare sector to transform Punjab into a leading medical hub.

Cabinet minister and AAP Punjab chief Aman Arora said the launch of the ‘health card’ scheme, designed to provide cashless treatment up to 10 lakh for 65 lakh families in the state, will ensure that no one is denied medical care due to financial constraints.

Punjab cabinet minister and AAP Punjab president Aman Arora
Punjab cabinet minister and AAP Punjab president Aman Arora

Arora, who was attending a medical workshop hosted at Lovely Professional University (LPU) said that the AAP government is prioritising the healthcare sector to transform Punjab into a leading medical hub.

“To support the initiative ensuring healthcare for all, the state budget has allocated 778 crore for the current fiscal year,” he said.

As many as 2,000 healthcare laboratory professionals and representatives from more than 30 companies are attending the workshop themed “Decoding Diseases: Insights from Microscopic Examination.”

The workshop is being organised by LPU’s department of medical laboratory sciences (school of allied medical sciences) and the human resource development centre, in collaboration with the joint association of independent medical laboratory and allied professionals (JAIMLAP).

Ashok Kumar Mittal, Rajya Sabha member and founder chancellor of LPU, Dr Sanjay Modi, LPU’s pro-vice-chancellor, and Dr Monica Gulati, executive dean, also addressed the gathering, emphasising the importance of collaborative efforts in advancing healthcare.

