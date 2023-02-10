Punjab setting up Aam Aadmi Clinics with Ayushman funds in violation of MoU: Union minister

New Delhi

Several states have created healthcare facilities with the utilisation of Ayushman Bharat funds but given them different names, like Mohalla Clinics/Aam Aadmi Clinics in Punjab, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the Lok Sabha on Friday.

He termed the implementation of the scheme by the states in such a manner a “violation” of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) that they signed with the Centre.

“They won’t abide by the contract (MoU) and stop the health and wellness centre scheme, then the central government will not be left with any other option,” the minister said.

The minister was replying to a question asked by YSRCP member K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju.

Citing an example, the minister said health infrastructure have been created in Punjab with utilisation of the funds provided by the central government under the Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centre scheme but the state government named these facilities as Aam Aadmi Clinics.

“This should not be done,” Mandaviya said while replying to a question in Lok Sabha during Zero Hour.

“I have written to all the state governments, to Andhra Pradesh also,” he added. The minister appealed to the states to work with the central government in tandem, saying there was no need for “anybody” to play politics over providing healthcare facilities to people.