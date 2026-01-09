Punjab: SGPC condemns Atishi for alleged remarks on Guru Tegh Bahadur

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Thursday strongly condemned the alleged statement made by AAP leader and former Delhi chief minister Atishi regarding Guru Tegh Bahadur in the Delhi assembly. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs and ministers stage a protest against Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition Atishi over her alleged remarks on a Sikh Guru during the winter session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly at the Vidhan Sabha, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Delhi Government)

He described her remarks as “a reflection of the petty and regressive mindset of AAP leaders”.

Dhami, the head of the apex religious body of the Sikhs, said the statement made by Atishi had deeply hurt Sikh sentiments and was something the community will never tolerate.

He said the ninth Sikh master sacrificed his life in Delhi for the protection of religion and human rights. “Using highly derogatory and disrespectful language against Guru Sahib in the Delhi assembly by a leader of the opposition is not only unfortunate but also exposes the thinking and ideology of the AAP,” he added.

The SGPC president demanded that Atishi’s assembly membership be immediately cancelled, and questioned the AAP leadership regarding action taken against her for “the objectionable statement”.

On Wednesday, the ruling BJP MLAs forced an adjournment of proceedings in the Delhi assembly, demanding cancellation of leader of opposition (LoP) Atishi’s membership for “disrespecting” the Sikh Guru.

The BJP alleged that Atishi disrespected Guru Tegh Bahadur after a special discussion on a three-day event organised by the Delhi government to mark the Sikh Guru’s 350th martyrdom day last November.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta also requested speaker Vijender Gupta to initiate action against her.

Atishi, on her part, has accused the BJP of indulging in petty politics by dragging the name of the ninth Sikh guru.

Through a post on X on Wednesday, Atishi accused the BJP of committing a disgusting act by posting two lies in their video. “Lie No.1: This video is from after the discussion on the 350th anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur Ji’s martyrdom had concluded, when the discussion on the LG’s address had begun. Lie No.2: In the video, I spoke about BJP avoiding the discussion on pollution and about their protest in the assembly on the issue of stray dogs...But the BJP added a false subtitle inserting the name of Guru Teg Bahadur Ji into it,” she wrote.

“I come from a family where, for generations, the eldest son has adopted the Sikh faith...I can give my life, but I cannot insult Guru Sahib. Guru Teg Bahadur Ji sacrificed his life to protect the people of other faiths. And the BJP is misusing his name for their petty politics? They should feel ashamed,” she stated in her post.

Mann slams BJP for ‘targeting’ Atishi over remarks ‘she never made’

Later in the day, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann also hit out against the BJP for targeting Atishi for “remarks she never made”.

Alleging that the BJP had always been anti-Punjab and anti-Sikh, Mann said in a post on X, “Today, its (BJP’s) anti-Punjab and anti-Sikh face has been exposed once again… They have insulted the Guru by adding his name to a video of Atishi, using words she never even uttered. The BJP should apologise to the Sikh community and the people of Punjab for this shameful act. It has always indulged in the politics of religion and hatred, but this will not work in Punjab.”

Delhi speaker orders forensic probe of video

Delhi assembly speaker Vijender Gupta on Thursday directed a forensic examination of the video that carries the alleged insult to Guru Tegh Bahadur and referred the matter to the Privileges Committee.

The winter session of the assembly was paralysed for the second day in a row as the BJP MLAs trooped into the well of the House demanding action against LoP Atishi. Opposition AAP MLAs also protested, shouting slogans and waving posters.

Gupta said both the ruling party and the opposition AAP members had demanded a forensic examination of the video clip. He ordered the forensic probe report to be submitted within 15 days.”

On Thursday, the speaker adjourned the House for the entire day amid protests. It was adjourned without transacting any business on Wednesday also. The session has been extended for one day to complete important business, including tabling of CAG reports, motion of thanks on LG address to the House, tabling of Jan Vishwas Bill, and appropriation Bills.

Parliamentary affairs minister Parvesh Verma demanded a time-bound completion of the probe into the matter by the Privileges Committee.

AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat also wrote a letter to the speaker, alleging circulation of a fake video using Guru Tegh Bahadur’s name, and demanding strict action against minister Kapil Mishra and other BJP legislators.

The AAP legislative party has demanded that the full footage from the assembly cameras be provided, in which the statement by LoP Atishi is clearly visible and audible. It has also sought the cancellation of the assembly membership of Kapil Mishra for circulating false videos and suspension for six months of all other MLAs who circulated the manipulated video along with a false transcription.