Punjab: SGPC forms 11-member advisory board to assist Takht

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has announced the formation of an 11-member advisory board for Akal Takht, the highest Sikh temporal seat, amidst the pending matter of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. This decision was made after the election of new office-bearers and executive committee. The office of the Akal Takht is situated on the premises of the Golden Temple. (HT File)

“The right to nominate its members will be reserved with SGPC president,” said re-elected SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami while reading out the resolution during the session.

The aim is to simplify matters reaching the Akal Takht Sahib.

Earlier, during the counting of votes, Dhami was heard telling Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, “We are going to simplify your work in religious and other fields. We are going to constitute an advisory board for you.”

The development comes after Akal Takht declined the SAD leadership’s plea to allow Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was declared tankhaiya (guilty of religious misconduct), to lead the party’s campaign in the upcoming assembly bypolls.

Despite repeated appeals of SAD leaders, Sikh clergy have been delaying the meeting to award tankhah (religious punishment) to Sukhbir. Akal Takht had also taken strict action against party leader and two-time MLA Virsa Singh Valtoha, and got the party to expel him for 10 years.

Responding to a newsman’s query a few days ago, Giani Raghbir Singh had said that decision on Sukhbir Badal would be taken after consultation with Sikh scholars. Before the Sikh clergy did so, SGPC president announced to constitute the advisory board and had rights reserved with him.

Responding to a query, Dhami made it clear that the board is just meant to give advice and the final call will be of the supreme authority.

Many other resolutions were passed during the general house session, which were approved by the members present amid the Sikh victory slogan. The resolutions included raising voice against the forces targeting the Sikh community, appealing to the government to stop the character assassination of Sikhs on social media, simplifying the process of the Kartarpur Corridor, demanding to arrest and punish the culprits of sacrilege cases. Another resolution expressed concern over the safety of Sikhs living in Canada and the USA, as some Sikh personalities have been targeted in Canada in the past. The Governments of India and Canada were urged to cooperate to bring out the truth and create a sense of security among the Sikhs living abroad.