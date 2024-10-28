Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: SGPC forms 11-member advisory board to assist Takht

BySurjit Singh, Amritsar
Oct 29, 2024 05:36 AM IST

SGPC forms an 11-member advisory board for Akal Takht, aiming to simplify processes, amid pending issues regarding Sukhbir Singh Badal's misconduct.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has announced the formation of an 11-member advisory board for Akal Takht, the highest Sikh temporal seat, amidst the pending matter of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. This decision was made after the election of new office-bearers and executive committee.

The office of the Akal Takht is situated on the premises of the Golden Temple. (HT File)
The office of the Akal Takht is situated on the premises of the Golden Temple. (HT File)

“The right to nominate its members will be reserved with SGPC president,” said re-elected SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami while reading out the resolution during the session.

The aim is to simplify matters reaching the Akal Takht Sahib.

Earlier, during the counting of votes, Dhami was heard telling Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, “We are going to simplify your work in religious and other fields. We are going to constitute an advisory board for you.”

The development comes after Akal Takht declined the SAD leadership’s plea to allow Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was declared tankhaiya (guilty of religious misconduct), to lead the party’s campaign in the upcoming assembly bypolls.

Despite repeated appeals of SAD leaders, Sikh clergy have been delaying the meeting to award tankhah (religious punishment) to Sukhbir. Akal Takht had also taken strict action against party leader and two-time MLA Virsa Singh Valtoha, and got the party to expel him for 10 years.

Responding to a newsman’s query a few days ago, Giani Raghbir Singh had said that decision on Sukhbir Badal would be taken after consultation with Sikh scholars. Before the Sikh clergy did so, SGPC president announced to constitute the advisory board and had rights reserved with him.

Responding to a query, Dhami made it clear that the board is just meant to give advice and the final call will be of the supreme authority.

Many other resolutions were passed during the general house session, which were approved by the members present amid the Sikh victory slogan. The resolutions included raising voice against the forces targeting the Sikh community, appealing to the government to stop the character assassination of Sikhs on social media, simplifying the process of the Kartarpur Corridor, demanding to arrest and punish the culprits of sacrilege cases. Another resolution expressed concern over the safety of Sikhs living in Canada and the USA, as some Sikh personalities have been targeted in Canada in the past. The Governments of India and Canada were urged to cooperate to bring out the truth and create a sense of security among the Sikhs living abroad.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //