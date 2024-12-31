Punjab: SGPC rescinds resolution to excommunicate Chaura

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) executive committee on Tuesday rescinded its demand to excommunicate former militant Narain Singh Chaura, who made an assassination bid on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal’s life at the Golden Temple on December 4, while extending the deadline of probe panel investigating charges against Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh by a month. The meeting was chaired by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami (center) during the executive meeting in Amritsar on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The decision regarding Chaura came after sustained pressure from various Sikh quarters, including hardliners, who were opposed to the SGPC resolution passed during a meeting on December 9.

SGPC handed the copy of the resolutions to Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on the same day.

Talking to the media, after meeting jathedar SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami had said: “The attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal is a deep-rooted conspiracy. Since the bullet hit the deodi (entrance building) of Sri Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple), the sentiments of Sikhs across the world were hurt. The attack violated the edict of Akal Takht Sahib, the principle of Miri-Piri and Panthic maryada. So, the Akal Takht must take action in this case.”

Sikh hardliners, on call of Dal Khalsa, gathered at the highest Sikh temporal seat, on December 18 and demanded withdrawal of the resolution, expressing solidarity with Chaura.

It was anticipated that during Tuesday’s meeting, the SGPC might alter its decision to probe allegations against Giani Harpreet Singh after flak from the community. As per reports jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh had also expressed his displeasure regarding it.

However, contrary to it SGPC passed a resolution to extend the term of the investigation panel formed in the matter by one month in view of the elections of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC). This resolution also expressed the commitment that the investigation into the matter related to Giani Harpreet Singh matter will be completely impartial.

The SGPC also condemned the ‘killing’ of three Punjab youths in Uttar Pradesh in an encounter and demanded a judicial inquiry. A condolence resolution was also passed on the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

‘Everyone watching how jathedars are being treated’

AMRITSAR: Reacting to SGPC’s extension of the probe against him, Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said he is being nailed to the cross and panth (community) should mobilise against it.

“They themselves took a complaint against me and constituted a probe panel against me. Today, the period has been extended by one month. However, I would like to make it clear that I don’t care about these tactics. You have levelled allegations against me, under which you are free to terminate my services. I will have no objection to it. Do whatever you want to do”, Giani Harpreet Singh said in a video message.

He appealed to the community to mobilise against those who are indulging in making false allegations and derogatory remarks against the jathedars.