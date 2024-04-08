 Punjab: Sidhu Moose Wala’s songs to rescue as young fan undergoes surgery - Hindustan Times
Punjab: Sidhu Moose Wala’s songs to rescue as young fan undergoes surgery

ByTarsem Singh Deogan
Apr 08, 2024 05:21 PM IST

3-year-old accident victim Shubhdarshan Singh on road to recovery after undergoing surgery on foot under local anaesthesia while grooving to Punjabi singer’s songs playing in the background

That light music helps in reducing pain and anxiety during painful procedures is widely acknowledged but when three-year-old Shubhdarshan Singh landed up with a fractured foot at a private hospital in Jagraon near Ludhiana recently, the orthopaedic surgeon and his team were surprised to find him groove to slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s songs as they conducted the 25-minute surgery under local anaesthesia.

A video grab of Shubhdarshan Singh, 3, trying out a Bhangra move while his right foot is being cast in a plaster under local anaesthesia at a hospital in Jagraon last week.
A video grab of Shubhdarshan Singh, 3, trying out a Bhangra move while his right foot is being cast in a plaster under local anaesthesia at a hospital in Jagraon last week.

The boy, who belongs to Baghapurana town in Moga, was brought to the hospital on April 4 after he suffered a fracture in the right foot in a car accident. Dr Divyanshu Gupta, the orthopaedic surgeon, said the child was anxious and crying but talkative. “Even after administering local anaesthesia to numb the foot, he was not letting us perform the surgery. To make him comfortable, we engaged him in a conversation. Asked if he wanted to listen to his favourite singer, the boy demanded we play Sidhu Moose Wala’s songs. We put on his playlist on a mobile phone,” Dr Gupta said.

Also read: Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents welcome baby boy

“Soon, he was comfortable with the environment and started grooving to the songs by raising his hands as though he were doing Bhangra lying on the operation table. To keep him distracted, the staff also performed some dance steps. The surgery went on well and the plaster cast was put on without any difficulty,” the doctor added.

The boy is recovering well and has been discharged from hospital. “He will be able to walk again in a month and a half if things go according to plan,” Dr Gupta said.

He said doctors use phones, games and toys to distract children and reduce anxiety before a surgery and added that music also increases patients’ threshold of pain.

After the accident last week, Shubhdarshan was rushed to the civil hospital at Moga from where he was referred to Faridkot. His father, Gurprem Singh, however, took the help of an NGO that brought the boy to the private hospital in Jagraon for the surgery. Since the family has an Ayushman Bharat insurance card, the surgery did not cause any financial burden for his father, who is physically challenged. Shubhdarshan lost his mother when he was an infant. He has two elder sisters.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead by six assailants at Jawahar Ke village in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, 2022. His parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, welcomed a baby boy on March 17, 2024, almost 22 months after the singer was killed in Punjab.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Tarsem Singh Deogan

    Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

