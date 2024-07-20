 Punjab: Six soldiers injured as vehicle overturns on Jalandhar-Amritsar highway - Hindustan Times
Punjab: Six soldiers injured as vehicle overturns on Jalandhar-Amritsar highway

ByNavrajdeep Singh
Jul 20, 2024 12:56 PM IST

All six admitted to military hospital in Jalandhar Cantt; truck driver, who hit their vehicle, flees

Six soldiers were injured when a truck collided with their vehicle on the Jalandhar-Amritsar national highway on Saturday morning.

The mangled remains of the army truck being taken away after the accident on the Jalandhar-Amritsar highway on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Police said the accident occurred around 5am when the army truck was going from Jalandhar to Amritsar.

A truck driver headed for Jalandhar on the other side of the divider lost control of his vehicle and rammed his vehicle into the army truck on the highway.

The impact of the collision was such that the army vehicle was flung in the air and landed upside down a few metres away.

Rescue efforts after the truck accident on the Jalandhar-Amritsar highway on Saturday. (HT Photo)
The vehicle was completely damaged in the accident. The army jawans are under medical observation at the army hospital at Jalandhar cantonment.

The driver, who caused the accident, managed to flee after abandoning the truck.

