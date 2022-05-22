Punjab speaker appoints heads of House committees
Chandigarh : Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan has nominated chairmen of various House committees with second-time MLA Kulwant Singh Pandori to head the committee on privileges.
According to a release issued by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha secretariat, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria has been nominated as the head of the public accounts committee whereas Budh Ram will lead the committee on public undertakings.
Aman Arora has been nominated as the head of committee on estimates whereas Manjit Singh Bilaspur will lead the committee on welfare of SCs, STs and backward classes.
As the deputy speaker heads the house committee and this post is still vacant, Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar has been nominated as convener of this committee, according to the release.
Other committees heads are: Jagroop Singh Gill, committee on local bodies, Gurmeet Singh Khudian, committee on panchayati raj institutions, Gurpreet Singh Banawali, committee on agriculture and allied activities, Saravjit Kaur Manuke, committee on co-operation and allied activities, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, committee on government assurances, Barinder Kumar Goyal Vakeel, committee on sub-ordinate legislation, Mohammad Jamil Ur Rehman, committee on petitions, Jagdeep Singh Kaboj Goldy, committee on papers to be laid on the table of the House and library, and Baljinder Kaur, committee on questions and references.
Three arrested with 3.5kg heroin smuggled from Pak
AMRITSAR The special task force of Punjab Police arrested three persons with 3.5kg of heroin following a tip-off near the Taran Wala bridge in Amritsar on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Amrik Singh and his son Prabhdeep Singh of East Gobind Nagar, and Sarabjit Singh of New Preet Nagar in Amritsar. The STF officials said the arrested men had been in contact with some Pakistani smugglers for the supply of heroin.
J&K, Punjab officials inspect Shahpur Kandi Dam project
Jammu: Senior officials of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab governments on Saturday jointly inspected progress on the prestigious Shahpur Kandi Dam project, an official spokesman said. Principal secretary, Jal Shakti department, Ashok Kumar Parmar, along with his counterpart from Punjab, principal secretary, department of water resources, Krishan Kumar, convened a high-level meeting at project site on Punjab-Jammu and Kashmir border, the spokesman said.
Start 1st batch at Sangrur medical college from next session: Mann
Sangrur: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday directed officials of the medical education and research department to start classes of the first batch at the upcoming government medical college at Sangrur from next academic session. The CM visited Gurdwara Mastuana Sahib, where the government medical college is proposed to be established on 25 acres. The district administration had selected three sites for the college and finalised land of Mastuana Sahib Gurdwara two weeks ago.
Dairy farmers hold protest, reject govt’s ₹20 per kg milk fat hike
Chandigarh: Punjab dairy farmers on Saturday held a protest in front of the Verka milk plant in Mohali, seeking hike in milk procurement prices. Under the banner of Progressive Dairy Farmers' Association, farmers from several parts of the state gathered outside the Verka milk plant in Mohali. The protesters also blocked the entry gates of the Verka milk plant.
Centre agrees to procure moong on MSP in Punjab
Chandigarh: The Centre has agreed to implement the price support scheme for procurement of moong (green gram) crop in Punjab for rabi season 2021-22. According to a spokesperson of the chief minister's office, the Government of India through a letter has conveyed to the state government its approval to implement the price support scheme for procurement of 4,585 MT of summer moong in Punjab for the rabi season 2021-22 as per the PSS guidelines, 2018.
