Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab | Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan committed gaffe, says Bir Devinder

Punjab | Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan committed gaffe, says Bir Devinder

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 04, 2022 02:03 AM IST

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan committed a gaffe while announcing the result of the votes on the confidence motion on the floor of the House on Monday. The former deputy speaker of the state assembly pointed this out today.

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan committed a gaffe while announcing the result of the votes on the confidence motion on the floor of the House on Monday. (Ravi Kumat/HT)
Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan committed a gaffe while announcing the result of the votes on the confidence motion on the floor of the House on Monday. (Ravi Kumat/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan committed a gaffe while announcing the result of the votes on the confidence motion on the floor of the House on Monday. The former deputy speaker of the state assembly pointed this out today.

“It was an embarrassing imprudence on the part of the Speaker and a sad reflection on the wisdom of the ‘Chair’ to count a vote or the votes against the explicit wish of the member of the House,” said Bir Devinder Singh.

He questioned: how the Speaker has decided to count, two more additional votes for the motion, in the absence of any expression by Manpreet Singh Ayali (SAD) and Nachhatar Pal (BSP) in favour of the motion, particularly when both the members were present and seated on the opposition benches?

Even if both these members raised their hand, neither in favour nor against the motion; how could Speaker on his own construe that the silence means support for the motion, as per the rules of the House; even in this situation their votes cannot be counted for the motion, he said referring to rule 88 (2) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out