Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer to get hitched to Meerut doctor on Nov 7

Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (33) will tie the knot with Gurveen Kaur, a doctor, at Mohali on November 7. Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (34) with Gurveen Kaur. (Sourced)

The reception will be held at Dera Bassi on November 8.

Hayer, a cabinet minister in the Bhagwant Mann government and two-time MLA from Barnala, also holds the portfolios of water resources, soil and water conservation, mines and geology and science, technology and environment.

Dr Gurveen Kaur is radiologist and is practising at a private hospital in Delhi. Her family shifted to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh from Punjab after Partition. Her father Bhupender Singh Bajwa is an office-bearer of the Indian Olympics Association. He was also the country’s “Chef de Mission” for the Hangzhou Asian games held recently. He is also the president of the Wushu Association of India.

Hayer will be the third minister to get married while in office after the AAP assumed power in Punjab after a stellar performance in the 2022 assembly polls. Last year, chief minister Bhagwant Mann tied the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur. This year, cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains got married to IPS officer Jyoti Yadav.

Besides, several MLAs of the party, including Narinder Kaur Bharaj (Sangrur), Amritpal Singh Sukhanand (Baghapurana), Ranbir Singh Bhullar (Ferozepur) and Narinder Pal Singh Sawna (Fazilka) got married after the AAP government came to power in the state.

According to family members, the wedding function will be held at a private resort at Karoran village near Punjab Engineering College, Mohali, while the reception party will be held at private place near Dera Bassi.

