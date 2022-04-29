Punjab tax officers told to clear pending VAT, GST cases by June end
Punjab taxation commissioner KK Yadav on Friday said that refunds in all pending cases of value-added tax (VAT) and goods and services tax (GST) should be cleared by June end.
Chairing a meeting of taxation officers of the state at the Circuit House here, Yadav said clearing the cases was the need of the hour to give reprieve to traders. “Any laxity in this work is unwarranted and undesirable,” he said, adding that he would be monitoring the work every week.
The taxation commissioner also directed the officers to meticulously complete assessment cases by September end, and not to wait till the end of fiscal. He said that the department would soon fix monthly targets for every officer to complete their assessments.
Weed out bogus firms
Yadav also announced that the department would soon launch a major drive to weed out bogus firms in the state. He said that any firm that tries to evade tax through illegal means will be dealt with sternly, adding that each officer will be held accountable if such firms are found operating under their jurisdiction.
The taxation commissioner also told the officers to conduct more field visits. He said this would help the department in acquainting itself with ground realities and streamlining taxation.
Reiterating the department’s commitment to zero tolerance towards corruption, Yadav warned of strict action against erring officials. He said officers should ensure that no tax evader goes off the government’s radar, and called for early recovery of pending arrears, while appealing to all traders to submit their dues promptly.
9.19 lakh still to get vaccinated against Covid in Thane district with first dose
As per the data released by the State Government, Thane district has 9.19 lakh people who are yet to take the first dose of Covid vaccination. This is the highest in the State followed by Jalgaon and Nanded. Compared to other districts in the State, Thane is doing better in terms of second vaccination dose. At 9.27 lakh, Thane is second to Pune (15 lakh) among those who have not taken Covishield second dose.
CBI arrests superintendent, inspector of Central GST in bribery case
The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a superintendent and an inspector, both of Central Goods and Services Tax, Jaisingpur, Kolhapur district, in a bribery case. A case was registered on April 28 against the two officials. It was alleged that the superintendent demanded an undue advantage of ₹75,000 from the complainant through his tax consultant to settle the matter regarding his service tax liability for the year 2017-18 to 2020-21.
PM fanning controversial issues to divert attention from inflation: Saamana
Mumbai The Shiv Sena on Friday launched a scathing attack on prime minister Narendra Modi saying the PM fanned controversial issues to divert attention from issues like inflation and unemployment. An editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana accused the prime minister of seeking a tussle between the Centre and state. Speaking to reporters, Sena MP and executive editor of Saamana, Sanjay Raut said that the editorial was not an attack on the PM.
Bombay HC permits two convicts on death row to pursue studies while in prison
The Bombay High Court permitted two convicts sentenced to death in 2017 for raping and killing a minor girl to pursue their studies through open university while in prison. Convicts Jitendra Shinde and Nitin Bhailume were sentenced to death by a trial court in November 2017 for raping and murdering a minor girl in 2016 in Kopardi in the state's Ahmednagar district.
Moga man climbs atop cell tower, seeks release of Sikh prisoners
A Sikh man climbed atop a mobile phone tower at Rode village in Baghapurana subdivision of Moga district on Friday, demanding the release of all Sikh prisoners who are languishing in Indian jails even after the completion of their jail terms. Balwinder Singh, also demanded a strict law against sacrilege of holy scriptures.
